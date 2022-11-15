Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Lear to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.54.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $146.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.58.

Insider Activity at Lear

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $769,779.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $769,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,777.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Lear by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 1.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

