Lee Financial Co Buys 200 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

FANG opened at $163.57 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.45.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

