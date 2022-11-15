Lee Financial Co Purchases 327 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Lee Financial Co lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 12,609.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after acquiring an additional 820,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 18.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 639,019 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after acquiring an additional 630,677 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $24,419,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 82.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,001,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,986,000 after acquiring an additional 453,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 447,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,495,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.