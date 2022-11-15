LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in October

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,800 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 661,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 382.0 days.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEGIF stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $147.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEGIF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €105.00 ($108.25) to €74.00 ($76.29) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €158.00 ($162.89) to €92.00 ($94.85) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

