Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.50) to GBX 295 ($3.47) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.88) to GBX 285 ($3.35) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Legal & General Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Legal & General Group stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

