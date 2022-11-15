LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE:LC opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,340 shares in the company, valued at $283,683.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,801,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,668,000 after purchasing an additional 626,217 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in LendingClub by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in LendingClub by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,285,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,720,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,662 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading

