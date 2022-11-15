Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Jason Waldron Sells 8,138 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,113.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.7 %

LBTYA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. 1,953,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 387.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Global Company Profile

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

