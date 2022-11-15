Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LGND. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:LGND traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 183,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,288. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.18.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,347,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 115.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

