Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $148.68

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $148.68 and last traded at $148.35, with a volume of 2254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.76.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also

