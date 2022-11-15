Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops One Day Volume of $184.86

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $184.86 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 770,332,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 770,279,356.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00225086 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $155.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
