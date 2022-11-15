Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lithium Chile Price Performance

LTMCF stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Lithium Chile has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 91,861 hectares of exploration claims in Chile and Argentina; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 21,329 hectares of exploration claims in Chile.

