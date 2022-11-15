Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lithium Chile Price Performance
LTMCF stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Lithium Chile has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.
About Lithium Chile
