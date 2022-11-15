Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Director Rene Bernards Buys 52,500 Shares

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) Director Rene Bernards bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $27,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lixte Biotechnology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Lixte Biotechnology stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 14,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,402. The company has a market cap of $9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lixte Biotechnology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Lixte Biotechnology worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.