Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,531 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.28% of Lockheed Martin worth $314,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.67.

LMT traded up $9.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $471.12. 133,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,816. The company has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

