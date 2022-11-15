Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $462.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $328.20 and a 1 year high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

