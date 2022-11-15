Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.02

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 7400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 58,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

