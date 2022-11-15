LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,391 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,306. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $230.84 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

