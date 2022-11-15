Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.6 days.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LKFLF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.33. Luk Fook Holdings has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.
About Luk Fook Holdings (International)
