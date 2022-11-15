Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 37 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $332.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.68. The firm has a market cap of $164.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

