Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $125,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 560,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 257.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $59,727,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $212.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.