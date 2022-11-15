Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

