Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Atlantic Securities to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Atlantic Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

LYFT traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 16,200,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,239,691. Lyft has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

