Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Atlantic Securities to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Atlantic Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.
LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.21.
Lyft Price Performance
LYFT traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 16,200,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,239,691. Lyft has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.