Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 161,507 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,507 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $114,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $1,718,558 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

