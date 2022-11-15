Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,881,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,786 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $99,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 99.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 90.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TTE. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.76) to €60.00 ($61.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.92) to €66.00 ($68.04) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.