Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,659 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $136,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $347.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.61.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus cut their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

