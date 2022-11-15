Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $121.93 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Altria Group worth $121,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

