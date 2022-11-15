Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $155.43 Million Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,043 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 5.66% of Carter’s worth $155,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Carter’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Carter’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 35.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Carter’s Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

