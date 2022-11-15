Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 23,549 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.42% of STERIS worth $86,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $167.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,525.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

