Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466,033 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.21% of American Electric Power worth $102,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $4,201,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.