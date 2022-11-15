Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 24,418 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,624,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $164,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,939.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

