Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 25th

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGU opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Institutional Trading of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

