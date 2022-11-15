Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 2.4 %

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $453.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.06 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,401.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 94.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 134.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 286,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment



Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

