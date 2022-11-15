MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG Silver stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. 357,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,295. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,080,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,171,000 after buying an additional 97,852 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 13.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,751,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after buying an additional 566,717 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,813,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,803,000 after buying an additional 154,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after buying an additional 97,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

