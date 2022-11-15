MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$28.25

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAG. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $15.54. 32,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,973. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 194.27 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 334,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in MAG Silver by 4.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

