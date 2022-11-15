Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Raised to $11.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Magnite to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of MGNI stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,528,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 81.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 337.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 91,552 shares in the last quarter. Builders Union LLP bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at $7,685,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 217.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 151,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 103,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 18.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

