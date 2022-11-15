Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Up 12.6%

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) were up 12.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.87. Approximately 122,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,332,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Magnite to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Magnite Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

About Magnite

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 736.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Magnite by 46.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

