Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Trading Up 50%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 50% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 139,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 184,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Magnum Goldcorp Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Magnum Goldcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.