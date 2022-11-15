MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MEGI opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

