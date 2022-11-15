Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.27. 354,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average is $127.70. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $175.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 30.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,923,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.