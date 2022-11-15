Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Update

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 41,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MAQC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,960. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maquia Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 6.9% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 834,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 53,957 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,056,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 148,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

