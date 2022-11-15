Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Markel by 62.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Markel by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Markel by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $7.40 on Tuesday, hitting $1,263.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.40 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,169.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,246.84.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

