Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Short Interest Update

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 979,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 66.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 290.2% in the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,202. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

