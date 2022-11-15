Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 2,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 641,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 102.26% and a negative net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $238.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 79.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

