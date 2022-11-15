McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,441,000 after buying an additional 65,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,040 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,440,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.