MDA (OTC:MDALF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 135.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDALF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MDA in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of MDALF stock traded down C$0.30 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.03. MDA has a 12 month low of C$3.96 and a 12 month high of C$8.89.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

