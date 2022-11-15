MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDWD. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
MediWound Trading Up 15.2 %
Shares of MDWD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 533,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,464. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
