MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDWD. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of MDWD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 533,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,464. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $2,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

