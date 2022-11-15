Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.84. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

