Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Short Interest Update

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,764,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.69. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $79.19 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Medtronic

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Medtronic by 36.2% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Medtronic by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,450,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,089,000 after purchasing an additional 143,334 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Medtronic by 258.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,626,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $131,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $491,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.