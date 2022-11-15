Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Short Interest Update

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,764,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.69. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $79.19 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Medtronic by 36.2% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Medtronic by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,450,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,089,000 after purchasing an additional 143,334 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Medtronic by 258.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,626,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $131,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $491,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
