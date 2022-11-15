Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) in the last few weeks:

11/7/2022 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $69.00 to $73.00.

10/28/2022 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $73.00.

10/14/2022 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $69.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $69.00 to $63.00.

10/12/2022 – Merit Medical Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Merit Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/16/2022 – Merit Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of MMSI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.71. 8,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,821. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.79. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,409,000 after buying an additional 617,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after buying an additional 361,635 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,647,000 after buying an additional 232,211 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,592,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

