Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Position Raised by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MACK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,220. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

