Metadium Price Reaches $0.0241 on Exchanges (META)

Metadium (META) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $40.66 million and $11.05 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00583036 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,100.21 or 0.30364036 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.”

