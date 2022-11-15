Metadium Price Reaches $0.0241 on Exchanges (META)

Metadium (META) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $40.66 million and $11.05 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002839 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00583036 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,100.21 or 0.30364036 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.
Metadium Profile
Metadium was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
